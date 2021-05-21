Pinoy Throwback: The humble beginnings of Apl.de.Ap

Highlights Apl.de.Ap reveals he used to be a Lola's boy

The group became internationally famous winning a number of Grammy awards

Black Eyed Peas means music from the soul

Apl.de.Ap reveals during their Australia concert tour in 2009 that he used to be a Lola's boy.





"I'm my grandma’s favourite. Lindo is my grandma’s last name. I remember growing up telling her that when I get to the States I'm going to buy her a nice dress. She passed away before I was able to go back home."





He shares that Apl stands for Allan Pineda Lindo, and Lindo was his grandmother's last name.





Advertisement

"I was thinking about my name one day. I took my initials. Allan Pineda Lindo which makes it Apl.de.Ap and the then de.Ap just came from freestyle."





He was born in Sapang Bato, Angeles City to a Filipina mother and an African-American father and at the age of 14, he was adopted by an American family and moved to Los Angeles.





Growing up, life was challenging for him because he didn't have the opportunity to meet his biological father.





"My pastor decided to adopt me back in 1989. I went to the States in the year 89. I was 14 years old and didn’t know any word of English," he laughs.





Soon after he arrived in America, he befriended William Adams (Will.i.am), and the two formed the hip-hop group The Black Eyed Peas.





"The meaning behind Black Eyed Peas is that it's a soul food in America and they cook it before the New Years to bring good luck throughout the whole year. Soul food, black eyed peas and music from the soul, that's where it came from."





The group became internationally famous winning a number of Grammy awards making Apl.de.Ap the first Filipino to receive the honour.











Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories







ALSO READ/LISTEN







READ MORE Pinoy Throwback: The rise of iconic OPM band Hotdog











