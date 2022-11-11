SBS Filipino

'Puppy, Brown, Male': A film about how a dog changes the relationship between neighbours

SBS Filipino

IMG_0574.jpg

'Puppy, Brown, Male' cast Tamara Bailey, film director - Keshi Sacdalan, Alfred Nicado, and writer - Rex Paragas with his puppy Yachi Credit: Lukas Yannoutsos

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 November 2022 at 6:55pm, updated 11 November 2022 at 10:06pm
By Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS

'Puppy, Brown, Male' is the story of two Filipino neighbours and how a puppy changes their relationship when one decides to relocate.

Published 11 November 2022 at 6:55pm, updated 11 November 2022 at 10:06pm
By Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • 'Puppy, Brown, Male' was conceptualised with Filipino actors Alfred Nicdao and Tamara Bailey in mind as lead actors .
  • The film is written by Rex Paragas and directed by Keshi Sacdalan.
  • The puppy was written into the script when Rex's family got a puppy during lockdown.
Listen to the interview
PUPPY BROWN MALE image

'Puppy, Brown, Male': A film about how a dog changes the relationship between neighbours

SBS Filipino

11/11/202214:19
'Puppy, Brown, Male' is Keshi Sacdalan's directorial debut after university.

Her earlier films, 'A Family's Dream' and 'Aswang' were while she was completing university.

Advertisement
Sacdalan admits that working with veteran Filipino actor Alfred Nicdao was daunting at first.

"I was a bit nervous with me just finishing university and he is of course Alfred Nicdao!. He is very nice and the whole project was completed with everyone's input. It was very collaborative," she shares.

PBM_FILM STILLS-14.jpg
Alfred Nicdao with Yachi (Logan in the film). In the film the male character develops a close relationship with Logan (Yachi) Credit: Lukas Yannoutsos

Writer Rex Paragas adds, "I showed Alfred the initial script and he found it too French and gave insights as to how I could make it more Filipino."

Sharing that the story came together after the second draft, Paragas adds, the story evolved "from a selfish man wanting to keep his neighbour's puppy to a story about relationships between families and neighbours."

Sacdalan believes that it was important to have Filipinos in front of and behind the camera, sharing, "To be able to watch a film that you can not only relate to and made by Filipinos to be watched by many is something so important not just for me but us Filipinos."

PBM_FILM STILLS-03.jpg
Tamara Bailey with Yachi. The conflict begins when Tamara shares her plans of moving to a new home. Credit: Lukas Yannoutsos

'Puppy, Brown, Male'
screens from November 14 to December 12 online as part of The
Melbourne Lift-Off Film Festival.


Related content

Alfred Nicdao, the actor

Filmmaker brings 'aswang' to Melbourne

'A Family's Dream' is every migrant family's dream

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Shamaine Buencamino and John Lloyd Cruz in a scene from ‘When The Waves Are Gone.’ (2022)

‘It’s a gift to be working with him’: APSA Nominated actor John Lloyd Cruz on collaborating with legendary filmmaker, Lav Diaz

The Majestic Princess cruise ship docked in Sydney.

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 12 November 2022

ASEAN -PBBM.jpg

Economy, digitisation and climate change on the agenda at the ASEAN summit

TONY BURKE IR BILL PRESSER

Industrial relations bill passes the lower house