Retraining yourself during COVID-19

man learning guitar Source: Getty Images/Alistair Berg

Published 17 June 2020 at 10:59pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Australia’s coronavirus curve has flattened but with some restrictions still in place, many are still homebound. Without the freedom to engage in activities we once enjoyed, why not make the most of the current situation by learning a new professional skill or revisiting a lost passion?

Staying active and healthy during social isolation

Coping with coronavirus outbreak



