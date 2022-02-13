Second chance at love: After failed relationships, they finally found each other

Listen to the audio:





LISTEN TO Panibagong pagkakataon para magmahal na muli SBS Filipino 13/02/2022 21:12 Play







Advertisement

Fairy tales do happen for musician Oliver Gadista and childcare teacher Katie as they share their stories of hope after failed relationships.





Highlights





Love is a give and take relationship

Accept each other's flaws, learn to forgive, and say sorry

Data shows one-third of weddings in Australia are second marriages.







Musician Oliver Gadista grabbed the opportunity to love the third time around; he found the love of his life, Sylvia, when he least expected it. Source: Supplied by Oliver Gadista





'Love is sweeter the second time around'





After two failed relationships, Sydney-based musician, singer, producer, and health care worker Oliver Gadista found love on the Island of Boracay.





It was supposedly a trip to explore the island for the first time, but he found his one great love, Sylvia.





“I never expected that I'll find someone who is loving, family-oriented, smart, and beautiful so I guess I'm blessed,” claimed Oliver.





“I met my wife Sylviain Boracay in 2013. I just broke up with my long-term relationship then you got hurt, and I feel I don’t want anyone anymore like in a serious relationship."





Fate dictates the couple tied the knot in 2018 after 4 years of a long-distance relationship.





She came here (Sydney) in February 2018, then we got married in June same year. We're supposedly married the year before in the Philippines but, I had some health issues so it was delayed so she came and the rest is history."







'Thank you for the second chance to love again.' Source: Supplied











‘Forgive and be grateful for the second chance on love’





Over a decade teacher, Katie chose to stay with her husband to save her marriage back in the Philippines. Until Katie got devasted as her husband irresponsible, never had a keen to find a job and leave his vices.





After 15 years of marriage, Katie filed for legal separation and spent time with her son and parents.





She met Paul online, and their love flourished after Paul visited the Philippines and asked for her hand in marriage.





" I forgave my former husband. I prayed that someone comes and loves me for who I am, then Paul came. I’m like Cinderella in the fairy tale.”





"Paul is not just my partner, but my best friend who supports and encourages me in everything I do."















