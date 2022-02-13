SBS Filipino

Second chance at love: After failed relationships, they finally found each other

SBS Filipino

Valentine's Day

Katie (in yellow dress) and musician Oliver Gadista (right photo, in suit) find second opportunity to love and be loved. Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 February 2022 at 4:32am, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:23pm
By Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

Finding true love after broken marriages is challenging these couples have chosen to love and be loved again. According to a study, one-third of weddings in Australia are second marriages.

Published 15 February 2022 at 4:32am, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:23pm
By Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Listen to the audio:

LISTEN TO
Second chance at love: After failed relationships, they finally found each other image

Panibagong pagkakataon para magmahal na muli

SBS Filipino

13/02/202221:12


Advertisement
Fairy tales do happen for musician Oliver Gadista and childcare teacher Katie as they share their stories of hope after failed relationships.

Highlights

  • Love is a give and take relationship
  • Accept each other's flaws, learn to forgive, and say sorry
  • Data shows one-third of weddings in Australia are second marriages.
 

Valentine's Day
Musician Oliver Gadista grabbed the opportunity to love the third time around; he found the love of his life, Sylvia, when he least expected it. Source: Supplied by Oliver Gadista


'Love is sweeter the second time around'

After two failed relationships, Sydney-based musician, singer, producer, and health care worker Oliver Gadista found love on the Island of Boracay.

It was supposedly a trip to explore the island for the first time, but he found his one great love, Sylvia.

“I never expected that I'll find someone who is loving, family-oriented, smart, and beautiful so I guess I'm blessed,” claimed Oliver.

“I met my wife Sylviain  Boracay in 2013. I just broke up with my long-term relationship then you got hurt, and I feel  I don’t want anyone anymore like in a serious relationship."

Fate dictates the couple tied the knot in 2018 after 4 years of a long-distance relationship.

She came here (Sydney) in February 2018, then we got married in June same year. We're supposedly married the year before in the Philippines but, I had some health issues so it was delayed so she came and the rest is history."


Valentine's Day
'Thank you for the second chance to love again.' Source: Supplied


READ MORE

There is forever in true love: Juan and Cora's 66 years of love story



‘Forgive and be grateful for the second chance on love’

Over a decade teacher, Katie chose to stay with her husband to save her marriage back in the Philippines. Until Katie got devasted as her husband irresponsible, never had a  keen to find a job and leave his vices.

After 15 years of marriage, Katie filed for legal separation and spent time with her son and parents.

She met Paul online, and their love flourished after Paul visited the Philippines and asked for her hand in marriage.

" I forgave my former husband. I prayed that someone comes and loves me for who  I am, then Paul came. I’m like Cinderella in the fairy tale.”

"Paul is not just my partner, but my best friend who supports and encourages me in everything I do."

Read more

Love Down Under: He cheated on me, but I'm still in love and willing to forgive

This man found his third chance at love after 2 divorces



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?