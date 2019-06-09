SBS Filipino

"The Gypsy" is ready to come home: Giovanni Ortega taking his works globally

Giovanni Ortega

Giovanni Ortega Source: SBS Filipino

Published 9 June 2019 at 5:03pm, updated 9 June 2019 at 5:26pm
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

After 12 long years and a lot of grief from his grandma's passing, Filipino-American actor/director/playwright Giovanni Ortega is ready to go home - to the Philippines.

Visiting Australia for the fourth year in a row, the US-based "Ang Gitano" author reveals that he is flying back to the Philippines end of June after 12 years of literally avoiding the country despite doing workshops and projects around Asia including Singapore and Malaysia.

"Yes, I am ready to go home! The Philippines is pulling me and I am ready."
Giovanni Ortega
Giovanni Ortega with Filo-Aussie artist Caroline Garcia at the Art Dialogue Pilipinx Diaspora held at The Luggage Store Gallery in California in May (Facebook) Source: Giovanni Ortega's Facebook


Ortega is bringing his book "Ang Gitano" to Cebu City at the Cebu Literary Festival happening this end of June.

"It's funny I call it home, right, but I've never been there for the past 12 years now," shares Ortega who presented the "Canvas of my Body" at the Riverside's National Theatre of Parramatta in Sydney this June.

The said workshops was aimed at deepening the participating artists' understanding and use of acting techniques in representational and devised theatre to instill depth and breadth in the portrayal of believable characters whether they are based on reality or imagination.

Giovanni Ortega
Giovanni Ortega (3rd row, 4th from left) with the Kabaret Singapura participants in January 2019 (Giovanni Ortega's Facebook) Source: Giovanni Ortega's Facebook


After the Philippines, Ortega will be fly to Singapore in July for a couple projects, and then as part of a EnviroLab Asia grant, he will be working for a project with the Indigenous Kayan people in Borneo.

"One of the main things that is really important for my work is cultural authenticity and not appropriating stereotypes," Ortega believes in creating an accepting and inclusive relationship with artists and communities alike regardless of race, gender, religion, sexual orientation and class.

Giovanni Ortega
 has previously teamed up with several organizations around the world to observe how the arts are used to inform different populations about how we can decimate discrimination and enhance acceptance.

'Ang Gitano,' bringing culture through poems, letters and travels



