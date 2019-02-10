SBS Filipino

The perks of being an Aussie tribute artist: Carl de Villa

SBS Filipino

Carl de Villa

Singer/performer Carl de Villa Source: SBS Filipino

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 February 2019 at 12:15pm, updated 10 February 2019 at 12:28pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Nearly five years since performing as a tribute artist, Carl de Villa luxuriates in dressing up and singing songs of legendary performers like Prince and Michael Jackson.

Published 10 February 2019 at 12:15pm, updated 10 February 2019 at 12:28pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
From his notable career as a singer – performing as voice lead in bands touring countries in Asia including the band "Serendipity" in the Philippines, to moving to Sydney in 2012 where
Carl de Viilla
 has performed with the bands M7 and Kayu in various locations in greater Sydney, music has been a huge part of his life.

With his theatrical voice he also perfomed in 
42nd Street
 with 
The Regals Musical Society
 in May 2017.

But his recent sold-out shows as Prince and Bruno Mars tribute artist, it showcases his musical craftsmanship while giving audiences the opportunity to enjoy the songs of big names in the music industry while being in Australia.

Also read

Carl De Villa, giving his emotions to music



Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom