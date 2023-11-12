Trending Ngayon: Diwali, Philippines' World Record of human mattress dominoes and Fusion Music Festival

Trending Ngayon: Diwali, world record human mattress dominoes & Fusion Music Fest

Trending: Over a billion people in the world are celebrating Diwali, the Philippines has set a new world record with it 2,355 human mattress dominoes & Fusion is the biggest OPM Music Festival in the Philippines. Credit: SBS Diwali, Guiness World Records, Fusion Music Fest

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

This week on SBS Filipino's 'Trending Ngayon', hot topics include the Diwali Festival of Lights celebration, the Philippines' new World Record of human mattress dominoes and Fusion: The Philippine Music Festival.

Key Points
  • Over a billion people around the world celebrates the Festival of Lights - Diwali or Deepavali.
  • The Philippines has set a new world record with most number of human mattress dominoes.
  • Some of Philippines' biggest names perform at the recent Fusion: The Philippine Music Festival.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Trending Ngayon: Diwali - Festival of Lights, Philippines' World Record of human mattress dominoes and Fusion Music Festival image

Trending Ngayon: Diwali - Festival of Lights, Philippines' World Record of human mattress dominoes and Fusion Music Festival

06:52
RELATED CONTENT

Trending Ngayon: Bianca Bustamante, McLaren's first female race driver, Sculpture by the Sea & 'tanghulu'

'Trending': Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens is PH's global tourism ambassador; Sydney Royal Easter Show's back

Trending Ngayon: SB19's Gento, Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour, Team Australia's 59 medals at Special Olympics

Share

Latest podcast episodes

REMEMBRANCE DAY

Australia pays tribute to those who served and died in the nation's defence

Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3

SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 12 November 2023

pexels by Antoni Shkraba.jpeg

'We envisioned it like a night of love': The advocates share the purpose behind 'Share the Light'

Slang.png

Filipino Migrants share some funny experiences of understanding and speaking Aussie Slang