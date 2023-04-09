Trending Ngayon: Easter egg hunting, Easter Bilby; Philippines' tradition of crucifixion in Pampanga

Key Points In the Philippines, after three years of being halted, the reenactment of Jesus Christ’s passion and crucifixion returns in the province of Pampanga where 26 devotees were nailed on the cross on Good Friday.

Queensland has announced a new agreement to protect the iconic bilby, which is an Australian alternative to the Easter Bunny.

#HappyEaster is trending online as children around the world look forward to their Easter egg-hunting activities.

Easter Bilby

Did you know the first documented use of the Easter Bilby concept was in March 1968? A 9-year-old girl in Queensland, Rose-Marie Dusting, wrote a story, "Billy The Aussie Easter Bilby," which she published as a book 11 years later.





Bilby's association with the Easter celebration helped catalyse the public's interest in saving the bilbies which are considered endangered.





Just this Easter weekend, Queensland has announced a new agreement to protect the iconic bilby.





The funding will pay for a captive breeding program at Charleville, and maintain activities already underway at Astrelba Downs National Park, a stronghold for the marsupial.



The Australian federal government is working with state and territory governments to protect bilbies for future generations. Credit: NATIONAL PARKS AND WILDLIFE/PR IMAGE

Easter egg-hunting

In many pre-Christian societies, eggs held associations with spring and new life. But, reports say that the custom of Easter egg hunting began in Germany, in the late 16th century, when German priest and reformer Martin Luther held egg hunts for his congregation.



Pampanga's tradition of crucifixion in the Philippines

After three years of being halted due to the pandemic, the tradition of resurrection and crucifixion of Jesus on the cross has returned to Pampanga in central Luzon.





At this year's annual Holy Week tradition, thousands of devotees and tourists witnessed 26 devotees being nailed to the crosses in separate areas in Pampanga.



