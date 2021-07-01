Visa and Immigration changes from 1 July 2021

Temporary visa holders employed in tourism and agriculture sectors can extend their stay in Australia, while onshore international students working in the disability, aged care, medical, agriculture, tourism and hospitality sectors can work more than 40 hours per fortnight.





These changes have been put in place to meet the demand for workers in some critical sectors while Australia's international border remains shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





Highlights





The Priority Migration Skilled Occupation List has been expanded with 22 new occupations added to it.

A new stand-alone agriculture visa will be introduced and extended to 10 ASEAN countries.

Australian citizenship applications will cost more and new migrants will wait longer to access welfare.







