SBS Filipino

Visa and Immigration changes from 1 July 2021

SBS Filipino

Visa changes 1 July 2021

Migrants abandoning Australia due to the border closures. Source: Getty Images/Tobias Titz

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 July 2021 at 4:56am, updated 25 July 2022 at 2:33pm
By Josipa Kosanovic
Source: SBS

From changes to the partner visa pathway to the announcement of a new agriculture visa, here's everything you need to know about the visa and immigration-related changes in Australia in the new financial year.

Published 1 July 2021 at 4:56am, updated 25 July 2022 at 2:33pm
By Josipa Kosanovic
Source: SBS
Temporary visa holders employed in tourism and agriculture sectors can extend their stay in Australia, while onshore international students working in the disability, aged care, medical, agriculture, tourism and hospitality sectors can work more than 40 hours per fortnight. 

These changes have been put in place to meet the demand for workers in some critical sectors while Australia's international border remains shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement
 Highlights

  • The Priority Migration Skilled Occupation List has been expanded with 22 new occupations added to it.
  • A new stand-alone agriculture visa will be introduced and extended to 10 ASEAN countries.
  • Australian citizenship applications will cost more and new migrants will wait longer to access welfare.
 

READ MORE

Skilled visas and pathways to permanent residency in Australia



Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily.

Like and Follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?