SBS Filipino

Wealthy nations told to deal with their own waste

SBS Filipino

A ship leaves port in the Philippines to return waste to Canada

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 June 2019 at 8:55am, updated 4 June 2019 at 9:14am
By Evan Young
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A growing number of countries are demanding others stop sending them their recycling waste.

Published 4 June 2019 at 8:55am, updated 4 June 2019 at 9:14am
By Evan Young
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Malaysia and the Philippines have recently shipped back huge amounts of plastic to Spain and Canada, prompting concerns other countries could follow suit.

This report explains what that could mean for Australia?

ALSO LISTEN TO

READ MORE

Philippines ships back rubbish to Canada



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom