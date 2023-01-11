SBS Filipino

Weather extremes pushing communities to the edge

KIMBERLEY FLOODING WA

A supplied image obtained on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, of floodwaters in the Kimberley region of Western Australia. Credit: ANDREA MYERS/PR IMAGE/AAP Image

Published 11 January 2023 at 11:50am
By Omoh Bello
Presented by TJ Correa, Edinel Magtibay
Available in other languages

As parts of Australia continue to battle extreme climate conditions, climate experts say the country may face more bushfires this year.

Highlights
  • New data indicates the extent of the La Niña in 2022, showing the year was wetter and warmer than average in Australia overall and this condition poses a serious bushfire risk.
  • The 2022–23 La Niña has been the third in a row, and it is only the fourth time three successive La Niña events have been observed in the Bureau's record since 1900.
  • Climate expert believes cutting greenhouse emissions is an essential long-term solution that will to reduce the effects of climate change on weather systems and help to protect communities.
LISTEN TO THE REPORT:
Bukod sa mga pagbaha, panganib ng maraming bushfire nagbabanta sa mga rehiyon ng Australia image

Weather extremes pushing communities to the edge

11/01/202307:21
