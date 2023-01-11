Highlights
- New data indicates the extent of the La Niña in 2022, showing the year was wetter and warmer than average in Australia overall and this condition poses a serious bushfire risk.
- The 2022–23 La Niña has been the third in a row, and it is only the fourth time three successive La Niña events have been observed in the Bureau's record since 1900.
- Climate expert believes cutting greenhouse emissions is an essential long-term solution that will to reduce the effects of climate change on weather systems and help to protect communities.
Weather extremes pushing communities to the edge
