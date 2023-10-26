What are Enterprise Agreement and Modern Award, and what are the differences?

pexels-karolina-grabowska-7681071.jpg

According to Fair Work Commission, Enterprise agreements and awards both set out wages and conditions of employment. Minimum terms also protect all employees, with or without an agreement or award. Credit: Pexels / Karolina Grabowska

In this episode of ‘Trabaho, Visa, atbp.,’ Employment Lawyer Charlie Bulos explains some employment terms, such as Enterprise Agreements and Modern Awards.

Key Points
  • The frequency of paydays in Australia depends on the type and discretion of companies; it can be weekly, fortnightly, or monthly, as explained by the employment lawyer.
  • Enterprise agreements and other registered agreements are legal documents covering employers and employees that set out minimum employment terms and conditions.
  • A modern award is a document that sets out the minimum terms and conditions of employment on top of the National Employment Standards (NES).
'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.

In an interview, Employment Lawyer Charlie Bulos discussed what Enterprise Agreements and Modern Awards are and why it is important to understand this before signing an employment contract.
charlie bulos.jpg
Employment Law expert Charlie Bulos
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST:
Enterprise Agreement TVA image

What are Enterprise Agreement and Modern Award, and what are the differences?

SBS Filipino

26/10/202308:48
'Casual, Permanent, Contract': Learn about the types of employment in Australia and their differences

‘Annual, Personal, Parental’: Learn about the types of leave in Australia and their differences

