What are Enterprise Agreement and Modern Award, and what are the differences?

Key Points The frequency of paydays in Australia depends on the type and discretion of companies; it can be weekly, fortnightly, or monthly, as explained by the employment lawyer.

Enterprise agreements and other registered agreements are legal documents covering employers and employees that set out minimum employment terms and conditions.

A modern award is a document that sets out the minimum terms and conditions of employment on top of the National Employment Standards (NES).

In an interview, Employment Lawyer Charlie Bulos discussed what Enterprise Agreements and Modern Awards are and why it is important to understand this before signing an employment contract.



Employment Law expert Charlie Bulos