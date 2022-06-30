$12 billion: This is the cost to upgrade Australia's east coast electricity grid according to AEMO.

$12 billion: This is the cost to upgrade Australia's east coast electricity grid according to AEMOPlay03:12Electricity bill Source: UnsplashGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.94MB) The energy market operator believes renewable energy could at times provide 100 per cent of electricity on the east coast as soon as 2025.LISTEN TOΠόσο θα κοστίσει η αναβάθμιση του δικτύου μεταφοράς ρεύματος;SBS Greek30/06/202203:12PlayΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗGreece satisfied with NATO summitLatest COVID-19 rules in Australian states and territoriesΣε απεργία οι εκπαιδευτικοί στην ΝΝΟShareLatest podcast episodesΣε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην ΑυστραλίαOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal government