$12 billion: This is the cost to upgrade Australia's east coast electricity grid according to AEMO

$12 billion: This is the cost to upgrade Australia's east coast electricity grid according to AEMO.

Electricity bill Source: Unsplash

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The energy market operator believes renewable energy could at times provide 100 per cent of electricity on the east coast as soon as 2025.

LISTEN TO
$12 billion: This is the cost to upgrade Australia's east coast electricity grid according to AEMO image

Πόσο θα κοστίσει η αναβάθμιση του δικτύου μεταφοράς ρεύματος;

SBS Greek

30/06/202203:12
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ

Greece satisfied with NATO summit

Latest COVID-19 rules in Australian states and territories

Σε απεργία οι εκπαιδευτικοί στην ΝΝΟ

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government