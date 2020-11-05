3.2 billion from Australia for 4 possible COVID 19 vaccines

Doctor or nurse filling a syringe.

Doctor or nurse filling a syringe. Source: Photo by wuestenigel/Creative Commons.

Australia has secured another two agreements to access potential COVID-19 vaccines early next year. The agreements with US companies Novavax and Pfizer will deliver an extra 50 million doses, if they prove safe and effective. While scientists working on the front runner Oxford Vaccine, say it might be ready by the end of this year.

This podcast is available in Greek.
