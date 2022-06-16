Big name stores trial 'Big Brother' cameras

Facial recognition

Output of an Artificial Intelligence system from Google Vision, performing Facial Recognition on a photograph of a man, San Ramon, California. Source: Smith Collection/Gado/Sipa USA

A Choice report has revealed several major retailers in Australia are using facial recognition technology with many people unaware of the practice. Bunnings, K-Mart and The Good Guys are recording "facial fingerprints" of customers, but the practice could face greater scrutiny. The companies say theft and safety concerns are behind the move, some experts have pointed to potential breaches of the privacy act.

