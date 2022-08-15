''Bouzoukeri'': Combining theatre, music and food

Theatre group ''Greek Stage Theatre'' presents an unusual theatrical experience in its latest production.
- Some of the songs perfomed are from Greek films
- The show is organised in cooperation from the Greek Community Club and chef Aris Hatzigeorgiou
- The show will be live this Saturday 14 of November
''Bouzoukeri is a comical story of love and hate'', says the play's director and writer Akis Kastelloriou. Its a story about a group of friends in the 70's blending singing and regular speech.
Part of the show is a dinner by chef Aris Hatzigeorgiou.
Bouzoukeri will be live this Saturday 14 of November at 7:30pm, at the Greek Orthodox Community of NSW in Lakemba.
