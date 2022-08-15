''Bouzoukeri'': Combining theatre, music and food

Theatre group ''Greek Stage Theatre'' presents an unusual theatrical experience in its latest production.





Some of the songs perfomed are from Greek films

The show is organised in cooperation from the Greek Community Club and chef Aris Hatzigeorgiou

The show will be live this Saturday 14 of November

''Bouzoukeri is a comical story of love and hate'', says the play's director and writer Akis Kastelloriou. Its a story about a group of friends in the 70's blending singing and regular speech.





Part of the show is a dinner by chef Aris Hatzigeorgiou.





Bouzoukeri will be live this Saturday 14 of November at 7:30pm, at the Greek Orthodox Community of NSW in Lakemba.





Press Play to hear more in Greek.