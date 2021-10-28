Domestic violence and elderly abuse on the rise during the pandemic

Senior Woman with Black Eyes

An unhappy senior woman with bruises to her face. Source: Getty Images/triffitt

Greek-Australian psychologist dr Helen Kalambouka spoke about the 'silent pandemic' of violence in the family. Particularly concerning is the violence against women and their children and also against the elderly.

Dr Kalambouka says that there is an increase in cases where adult children, especially those living in the family home, abuse their elderly parents. "Some of the children who abuse their parents have health problems or use substances while others see them as a "burden" because of their increased workload during the pandemic" says dr Kalambouka. 

If you are a victim of abuse or have concerns or know of someone who is a victim of violence call 1800RESPECT or 1800 737 732.

