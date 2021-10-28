Domestic violence and elderly abuse on the rise during the pandemic

Dr Kalambouka says that there is an increase in cases where adult children, especially those living in the family home, abuse their elderly parents. "Some of the children who abuse their parents have health problems or use substances while others see them as a "burden" because of their increased workload during the pandemic" says dr Kalambouka.





If you are a victim of abuse or have concerns or know of someone who is a victim of violence call 1800RESPECT or 1800 737 732.

