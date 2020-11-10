Expernimental vaccine is 90% effective against coronavirus developer companies say

The vaccine is still in experimental stage, jointly developed by pharmaceutical company Pfizer and biotechnology firm BioNTech.





An experimental coronavirus vaccine is being developed by companies Pfizer and BioNTech

Preliminary results show an efficacy of 90%

Australia has secured a batch of the vaccine

On Monday, the two firms announced that according to their studies from the phase 3 trial, the vaccine has an efficacy of 90%.





The vaccine works by giving the patient a piece of the virus's genetic code, which in turn will fool the human body to produce some the proteins found in the virus. This in turn will kick off the body's autoimmune reactions.





The vaccine still needs to be peer-reviewed and approved, but the developers estimate they can make about 50 million doses before the end of the year. Australia has secured a small batch for the vaccine, assuming it is successful.