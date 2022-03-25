Greek News Flash - Friday 25.3.22

Ειδήσεις σε 2 λεπτά

Ειδήσεις σε 2 λεπτά Source: SBS Greek

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Main news headlines of the day in just 2 minutes.

This podcast is available in Greek. For News in English visit
SBS World News.
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ

It's official: Evzoni are coming and a new space for Melbourne's Greek Independence Day Parade

The Greek Festival at Darling Harbour is cancelled

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government