Greek news - Thursday 17.2.22

Greek news - Thursday 17.2.22Play11:17News in Greek. Source: SBS RadioDownload (13.32MB) The detailed bulletin with the main news from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the world.This podcast is in Greek.ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑDiplomacy will prevail over war in Ukraine, according to Greek analystsCOVID-19 Update: Restrictions easing in Victoria and New South Wales from tomorrowGreek News Flash - Thursday 17.2.22Greek News Flash - Wednesday 16.2.22