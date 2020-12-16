Gutteres urges world leaders to declare a climate emergency in their coutnries

Australia was not invited to participate in the Climate Ambition Summit as its emissions reduction targets are thought not ambitious enough.





Antonio Gutteres in his speech he said that " Carbon dioxide levels are at record highs. Today, we are 1.2 degrees hotter than before the industrial revolution. If we don’t change course, we may be headed for a catastrophic temperature rise of more than 3 degrees this century. Can anybody still deny that we are facing a dramatic emergency?

That is why today, I call on all leaders worldwide to declare a State of Climate Emergency in their countries until carbon neutrality is reached.





Some 38 countries have already done so, recognizing the urgency and the stakes.





I urge all others to follow".

