Gutteres urges world leaders to declare a climate emergency in their coutnries

Students of all ages joined the Student Strike for Climate around Australia Source: SBS/Dina Gerolymou

At the recent Climate Ambition Summit, the UN's secretary-general, Antonio Gutteres, urged the world leaders to declare a 'climate emergency' in their countries and move to take immediate, substantial action on reducing emissions.

Australia was not invited to participate in the Climate Ambition Summit as its emissions reduction targets are thought not ambitious enough.

Antonio Gutteres in his speech he said that " Carbon dioxide levels are at record highs. Today, we are 1.2 degrees hotter than before the industrial revolution. If we don’t change course, we may be headed for a catastrophic temperature rise of more than 3 degrees this century. Can anybody still deny that we are facing a dramatic emergency?
