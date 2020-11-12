Record increase in consumer confidence but Australians might shop less this Xmas

Record increase in consumer confidence but Australians might shop less this XmasPlay04:00Christmas shoppers are seen at Chadstone The Fashion Capital in Melbourne, Monday, December 23, 2019. Source: AAP Image/Julian SmithGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (7.35MB) The spectacular recovery of consumer confidence in Australia, and the mixed messages given by the data on unemployment and the Australian households' spending in the upcoming festive season, in the SBS Greek Financial Report (12.11.2020).ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗLower interest rates for bigger spendingΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗElevated Jobseeker payments to continue until March but rate will be cut by $100 a fortnight3.2 billion from Australia for 4 possible COVID 19 vaccinesΑπευθείας πτήση Τασμανία-Νέα Ζηλανδία δυνατή από το 2021Meet the Greek Australians who made it in the AFR ‘Rich List’ for 2020ShareLatest podcast episodesAt the mercy of nature: Bushfires in NSW, floods in VictoriaReferendum '23: pre polling has started in all states and terittories'X' ditches political lie detectorKyriakos Mitsotakis: "100 days seemed like 1000 days"