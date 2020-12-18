Stuffed roll of chicken

Ingredients





1 whole chicken, boned (ask butcher to do this)





Juice of a lemon





Extra virgin olive oil





Dried Greek oregano





Cotton cook’s string to tie the chicken





½ cup white wine





½ cup chicken stock





Chopped parsley for garnish





Stuffing





200g stale sourdough bread, crust removed





2 cloves garlic, crushed





1 red onion, finely diced





10 kalamata olives, chopped





100g bacon, diced





½ cup white wine





100g feta cheese, crumbled





Zest of 2 lemons





1 tbs fresh thyme leaves





½ cup chopped parsley





2 tbs extra virgin olive oil

READ MORE Σουβλάκι με κοτόπουλο

Method





To make the stuffing, cut the bread into thick slices and soak in water for 5 minutes and then squeeze the water out and crumble the bread with your hands to create rough crumbs.





Heat a frypan with the olive oil and add onion. Cook for 5 minutes until soft and then add the bacon. When the bacon has begun to caramelise, add the garlic and olives. Cook for 1 minute and add the white wine. Stir the mixture and when the wine has evaporated, remove from the heat. Add the bread, thyme, parsley, lemon zest, feta and season with pepper (the bacon and olives will provide the salt). Mix the stuffing well and set aside.





Heat oven to 220C.

READ MORE Chicken pie with homemade filo

Place the boned chicken on a board, skin side down. Drizzle the meat with a little olive oil and lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Rub into the flesh.





Take the stuffing and shape into a series of balls and add them close together along the middle of the chicken and press together. Roll the chicken up into one big sausage and tuck in the skin at the ends and middle so it is secure. Use the string to tie around every 2cm. You might need someone to hold it together while you do this, or use skewers (souvlaki sticks) to hold it together while you tie it and then remove them.





Rub the chicken roll with lemon juice, olive and season with salt, pepper. Sprinkle with dried oregano.

READ MORE Festive Greek biscuits (melomakarona)

Place the chicken in a baking dish and add ½ cup of white wine. Cook for 15 minutes and then turn the oven down to 180C. Continue to cook for 45 minutes and then test to see if the chicken is cooked by piercing it with a skewer. If the juices run clear (not pink) then it is ready. Remove form the oven and rest (covered) for at least 30minutes before serving.





While the chicken is resting, pour the pan juices into a jug. Use a spoon to remove the oil/fat layer. Pour the remaining juices into a small fry pan and add the chicken stock and boil until it is reduced by half. Use as a gravy to serve with the chicken.





To serve chicken, cut of the string and slice into thick slices. Pour some of the reduced pan juices on top and garnish with some chopped parsley.

More delicious recipes

READ MORE Yogurt flatbread

READ MORE Roast chicken with fennel & potatoes

READ MORE Zucchini fritters (kolokithokeftedes)