UNESCO recommends listing Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger'

This 2016 photo shows Great Barrier Reef coral, in waters off the northeastern coast of Australia

This 2016 photo shows Great Barrier Reef coral, in waters off the northeastern coast of Australia Source: AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Australia will contest a draft recommendation to list the Great Barrier Reef as a world heritage site "in danger" after United Nations body called for more government action on climate change.

READ MORE

Aργοπεθαίνει ο Μεγάλος Κοραλλιογενής 'Υφαλος

READ MORE

Great Barrier Reef in danger once again

READ MORE

Landmark decision on climate and duty of care

READ MORE

Thousands march for climate change

READ MORE

Victorian bandicoots saved from extinction

READ MORE

Australia's megafauna reveal its secrets

READ MORE

Coalition pushes gas and hydrogen in energy roadmap

READ MORE

Ex-fire chiefs accuse government of inaction on extreme fire conditions

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Matthew Aristides Karakoulakis with his 98-year-old Greek grandmother

'My Aboriginal and Greek culture priceless lessons': The secret of Australia’s most influential lawyer

stroganoff tenderloin

Beef stroganoff with wine and mushroom sauce

ANTHONY ALBANESE CHINA TOUR

«Το εμπόριο ρέει πιο ελεύθερα»: Σε νέα εποχή οι σχέσεις Αυστραλίας-Κίνας

GREECE FETA FIGHT

Πώς η ακρίβεια στην Ελλάδα φτάνει και στην... Αυστραλία