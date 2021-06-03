Upside down quince cake

cooking

Cake with quinces Source: supplied by Angela Nicolettou

The rather underrated quince makes an excellent addition to cakes and other desserts. Angela Nicolettou has a recipe for an easy cake with quinces and cardamon.

Ingredients

300g poached quinces

¾ cup quince syrup (poaching liquid) 

2 cups plain flour

4 tsp baking powder

125g butter, melted

2 eggs, lightly beaten

½ cup caster sugar

1 tsp cinnamon powder

1 tsp cardamom powder
Poached quinces

Method

Heat oven to 180C.

Grease a 23cm cake tine and line the base with baking paper. Arrange the quinces on the cake base (slice them if needed) in a nice pattern.

Sift the flour, baking powder, cinnamon and cardamom into a large bowl and create a well in the center.

Melt the butter with the sugar and stir until sugar is dissolved.
Beef with quince

Mix the eggs with the quince syrup and add the melted butter and sugar.

Add the liquid mix to the flour and gently fold to form a thick cake batter.

Pour the batter over the quinces in the cake tin and gently smooth the top so it is flat. Bake for 50 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean when placed into the middle of the cake.

Let cool in the tin (about 20 to 30 minutes) before turning out.

Serve with cream or yoghurt.

