500-year-old well discovered near gurdwara on Kartarpur Corridor

A 500-year-old well, believed to have been built during the time of Guru Nanak Devji, has been discovered in the enclosure of a Gurudwara on Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan.





The well was discovered while digging the enclosure of Gurdwara Dera Sahib Kartarpur which is located about 125 km from Lahore, Pakistan.





The discovery has sent a wave of joy in the Sikh community.





“This discovery has sent a wave of joy through the Sikh community across the world, who will now be able to not only visit and worship at the Gurudwara but also taste this water which we call, Amrit,” Harmeet Singh, the first Sikh TV anchor and well-known journalist of Pakistan told SBS Hindi.





The Kartarpur corridor and the “Kuaan Sahib” as it is being called is bound to become a big attraction for pilgrims and tourists in November this year when the community will celebrate Guru Nanak Devji’s 550 th birth anniversary.





ALSO ON SBS HINDI: Woolgoolga, the story behind Australia's earliest Indian community







The well is about 20 feet deep and the water is reported to be sweet and possessing therapeutic qualities.





“Wherever Babaji went, if there was no water, with his spiritual power he caused a spring to flow. The water at Gurudwara Panja Sahib is also very sweet and has restorative powers. The water of this well will provide peace to the ones who taste this 'Amrit'," says Mr Singh.





“I have little doubt that more relics relating to the Sikh community will be discovered during the process," he says.





Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, Pakistan. Source: Twitter





Kartarpur Sahib is located in Pakistan, about four km from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.





Last November, both India and Pakistan agreed to set up the Kartarpur corridor to link the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib - the final resting place of Guru Nanak - in the Pakistani town of Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district.





Pakistan has committed to open the corridor in November this year on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.





Follow SBS Hindi on Facebook and Twitter





ALSO ON SBS HINDI: "It's a place of excellence" Sikh Heritage Museum of Australia





