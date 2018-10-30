SBS Hindi

Are you ready for Indian Australian cricket supporters march?

Indian Australian Cricket supporter march

Source: Supplied

Published 30 October 2018 at 4:06pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Indian Cricket team is visiting Australia for T-20, One day and Test match series.

Indian Australian cricket fans are preparing for a big summer of cricket. Most people still remember with fondness how they travelled to Adelaide for India Pakistan match in the world cup.

Indian origin fans of cricket are unique in their dressing, makeup and choice of musical instruments they carry to the field.

Melbourne has been witness to Indian Australian cricket supporters march in last few years.
Gurpreet Vohra aka Gary Vohra is busy obtaining necessary permissions from authorities to make an entertaining start to the cricket summer season.

He told SBS Hindi, “Everyone is welcome to participate with the flag of either team, this march is all about inclusion through cricket.”

