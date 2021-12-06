'Deeply honoured': 2023 Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award recipient Prof Jagadish

Professor Jagadish is one of 27 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to receive this honour this year.



The award was presented by Indian President Droupadi Murmu during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, held from 8-10 January in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.



Prof Chennupati Jagadish was among 27 winners of Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award this year. Credit: Prof Jagadish Professor Jagadish is a well-known scientist at the Australian National University Research School of Physics.





In an interview with SBS Hindi, Prof Jagadish said that he was grateful and deeply honoured to have received the award.





Prof Jagadish shared his personal journey and explained how he created 'the Chennupati and Vidya Jagadish endowment fund', to enable researchers from developing countries to access world-class facilities at ANU.



Prof Chennupati Jagadish's Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award. Credit: Prof Jagadish In 2016, Prof Jagadish was also awarded Australia's highest civilian honour, Companion of the Order of Australia.





He is the first Indian to be elected as President of the Australian Academy of Science.



