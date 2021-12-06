'Deeply honoured': 2023 Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award recipient Prof Jagadish

Professor Jagadish is one of to receive this honour this year.
The award was presented by Indian President Droupadi Murmu during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, held from 8-10 January in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
is a well-known scientist at the Australian National University Research School of Physics.
Prof Chennupati Jagadish was among 27 winners of Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award this year. Credit: Prof Jagadish
In an interview with SBS Hindi, Prof Jagadish said that he was grateful and deeply honoured to have received the award.
Prof Jagadish shared his personal journey and explained how he created to enable researchers from developing countries to access world-class facilities at ANU.
In 2016, Prof Jagadish was also awarded Australia's highest civilian honour, Companion of the Order of Australia.
Prof Chennupati Jagadish's Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award. Credit: Prof Jagadish
He is the first Indian to be elected as President of the Australian Academy of Science.