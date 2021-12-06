'Deeply honoured': 2023 Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award recipient Prof Jagadish

jag1.jpg

Prof Chennupati Jagadish (L) receiving the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award 2023 from Indian President Droupadi Murmu (R). Credit: Prof Jagadish

Professor Chennupati Jagadish, based in Australia, has been awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award 2023 for his contribution to science, technology, and education.

Professor Jagadish is one of
27 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs)
to receive this honour this year.
The award was presented by Indian President Droupadi Murmu during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, held from 8-10 January in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
jag2.jpg
Prof Chennupati Jagadish was among 27 winners of Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award this year. Credit: Prof Jagadish
Professor Jagadish
is a well-known scientist at the Australian National University Research School of Physics.

In an interview with SBS Hindi, Prof Jagadish said that he was grateful and deeply honoured to have received the award.

Prof Jagadish shared his personal journey and explained how he created
'the Chennupati and Vidya Jagadish endowment fund',
to enable researchers from developing countries to access world-class facilities at ANU.
jag3.jpg
Prof Chennupati Jagadish's Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award. Credit: Prof Jagadish
In 2016, Prof Jagadish was also awarded Australia's highest civilian honour, Companion of the Order of Australia.

He is the first Indian to be elected as President of the Australian Academy of Science.

