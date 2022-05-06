Australia's largest women’s health study needs hundreds of migrant women including Indians

Published 6 May 2022 at 3:35pm, updated 6 May 2022 at 3:41pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
Australia's largest and longest-running study on women's health will recruit at least 1,000 migrant women. The study started in 1996 and now includes women from four generations. To ensure it's representative of the current population, it will be broadened to include participants who were born in south, southeast and northeast Asian countries between 1973 and 1978.
