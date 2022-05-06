SBS Hindi

Australia's largest women’s health study needs hundreds of migrant women including Indians

Stethoscope best

Australian Longitudinal Study on Women’s Health (ALSWH) is looking to recruit at least 1000 migrant women. Source: Getty

Published 6 May 2022 at 3:35pm, updated 6 May 2022 at 3:41pm
By Natasha Kaul
Australia's largest and longest-running study on women's health will recruit at least 1,000 migrant women. The study started in 1996 and now includes women from four generations. To ensure it's representative of the current population, it will be broadened to include participants who were born in south, southeast and northeast Asian countries between 1973 and 1978.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

