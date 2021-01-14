SBS Hindi

Benu the Cockatoo fills the void in this Indian Australian's life

SBS Hindi

Ravinder Kaur from Melbourne, a proud supporter of WWF

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 January 2021 at 2:20pm, updated 19 January 2021 at 11:25am
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

Bereaved mother Ravinder Kaur from Melbourne, who lost her young son Rehmat Sandhu to an accident some years ago, has dedicated her life to helping humans in need. Her doting pet Cockatoo Benu, who calls her "mummy" and says, "Mummy I love you," fills the void in her life and has inspired her to help the World Wildlife Fund.

Published 14 January 2021 at 2:20pm, updated 19 January 2021 at 11:25am
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Ravinder Kaur, the founder of the Rehmat Sandhu Foundation, has faced many challenges in her life after losing her son Rehmat Sandhu this courageous lady founded the Rehmat Sandhu Foundation in the quest to keep the memory of her son alive and to do something worthwhile for the society. Ravinder ji also assists animals and birds by funding the World Wildlife Fund.

Highlights:

Advertisement
  • Ravinder Kaur from Melbourne is a bereaved mother who established the Rehmat Sandhu Foundation.
  • Besides helping humans in need, Ravinder Kaur also cares deeply for Australian Wildlife.
  • The unconditional love and devotion of her pet Cockatoo Benu who calls her, "mummy" inspired her love for wildlife.
Rehmat Sandhu Foundation for Charity
Source: Supplied


 The inspiration behind this help for Australian wildlife arises from her pet Cockatoo Benny! She calls him Benu, “Benu is my life and my little babu. He waits for me to return home when I go out, and then he says, missed you, mummy.”

Ravinder Kaur with Benu
Source: Supplied


After the sudden and tragic passing away of her Young son Rehmat, Ravinder ji almost lost her voice. Speech therapists tried to help but she could barely recover her voice. Talking to her Benu, and receiving his unconditional love, brought back her voice completely.



 

“If I am on the phone, like a little child he keeps trying to distract me and keeps calling me and saying mummy I love you.”

 So does Benu speak, Punjabi or English or Hindi? “he speaks all the languages,” gushes Ravinder Kaur.

Benu eating at the Table
Source: Supplied


 “He eats only as much as he needs, even sits at the table and eats. I give him Roti and say to him Roti with every morsel like one feeds a child. He waits till I say Roti again and then opens his beak.”

 When Ravinder ji meditates or does her prayers, “Benu closes his eyes and sits absolutely still with his beak dipping into his chest.”

Benny the Cockatoo
Source: Supplied


 Ravinder Kaur concludes, “the unconditional love of animals is amazing. We cannot forget they are a part of our planet and we need to restore the Global Climate along with the Koalas and Wombats. Had we always protected Nature, perhaps we would not witness this pandemic.”

READ MORE

In Conversation with the Director of Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi



READ MORE

This young girl is learning Hindi to sing to her father stuck in India



Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter











Share

Latest podcast episodes

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह

Indian artists 2.jpeg

Sydney celebrates Indian culture with captivating performances by visiting artists