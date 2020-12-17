Highlights:
- COVID concessions to lodgement and eligibility requirements will be available to eligible prospective Skilled – Regional visa (subclass 887) applicants.
- They can make their application outside Australia and visa can be granted.
- 887 visa is for people who have lived and worked in specified areas of regional Australia on a previous, eligible visa.
The eligible applicants of Skilled – Regional visa (subclass 887) can use concessions offered by the Department of home affairs, such as making their application outside Australia.
They can also be granted a visa while they are outside Australia if they meet the criteria.
Listen to the podcast to find out the eligibility criteria and who can benefit from these concessions:
LISTEN TO
Concessions offered for Skilled Regional visa
SBS Hindi
17/12/202005:20
Disclaimer: We’d like to point out that the information contained in this segment is general and is not specific advice. If you would like accurate information relevant to your situation, you should ask a registered migration agent.