Concessions offered for Skilled Regional visa

Australian Federal budget 2022

Source: Getty Images

Published 17 December 2020 at 3:23pm, updated 17 December 2020 at 3:30pm
By Gaurav Vaishnav
Source: SBS

The Department of Home Affairs is offering a concession to those applicants of regional 887 visa who are worried that COVID-19 might have affected their visa application.

Highlights:

  • COVID concessions to lodgement and eligibility requirements will be available to eligible prospective Skilled – Regional visa (subclass 887) applicants.
  • They can make their application outside Australia and visa can be granted.
  • 887 visa is for people who have lived and worked in specified areas of regional Australia on a previous, eligible visa.
The eligible applicants of Skilled – Regional visa (subclass 887) can use concessions offered by the Department of home affairs, such as making their application outside Australia.

They can also be granted a visa while they are outside Australia if they meet the criteria.

Listen to the podcast to find out the eligibility criteria and who can benefit from these concessions:

 
Disclaimer: We’d like to point out that the information contained in this segment is general and is not specific advice. If you would like accurate information relevant to your situation, you should ask a registered migration agent. 

