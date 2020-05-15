COVID-19: Parents concerned about sending children as schools reopen

Highlights Most states have announced their plans to resume schools

Parents in the Indian community have mixed opinion about sending kids to school

Most schools implemented 'remote learning' due to coronavirus lockdown across the country

Many parents are concerned about the health of their children despite Prime Minister Scott Morrison stating multiple times that it is safe to go to school.





Charan Ahuja with her family Source: Supplied





Charan Ahuja, a mother of two school-going children in Western Sydney says, “In view of the present conditions, sending children to school for one or two days a week is fine but can’t risk sending them every day.”





Charan says that her concern about the safety of her children will not ease for the next few weeks.





"The major reason is the news we are getting from many countries about the second phase of coronavirus," she says.











Rohit Gupta from Sydney believes that resuming school is good as that allows kids to meet with their friends in school. But at the same time, he is also concerned about the safety of his son.





Rohit Gupta with his son Source: Supplied / Rohit Gupta





“It is very difficult for children to study from home, especially where both parents are working,” he says.





Hitendra Bhatia from Perth is completely in favour of sending children to school. He says that he has sent his child to school even during the lockdown. However, he believes that it is a personal decision to be made.





However, he says learning from home has helped parents understand how kids learn in school.





