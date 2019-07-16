Cricket World Cup: Was England awarded an extra run by Umpires in final over?

It was the 50th and last over of the match which bought the biggest controversy besides some bad decisions earlier in the match.





It is being alleged that Umpire Kumar Dharmasena gave England 6 runs instead of the 5 runs he should have given them. Because of this, the Hosts were able to draw the match and take it to super over.





Now Former Australian Umpire Simon Taufal says England was incorrectly awarded a run in the final win over New Zealand.





He quotes the ICC Rule 19.8: Overthrow or the wilful act of a fielder.





It says, “If the boundary results from an overthrow or from the willful act of a fielder, the runs scored shall be:





1- Any runs for penalties awarded to either side





2- And the allowance for the boundary





3- And the runs completed by the batsmen, together with the run in progress if they had already crossed at the instant of the throw or act."





Gagan Sethi is the Manager of Team India for Melbourne Renegades Champions league.





He told SBS Hindi, “At the highest level of the game this kind of oversight can’t be allowed, it just robbed the World Cup from our trans-Tasman brothers.”





It's, not just the Umpiring decisions that fans are angry with, they are also ridiculing International Cricket Council for letting England win by boundary countback.





Mr Sethi says, “How can you let any team win just on the basis of who scored more boundaries?”





However, ICC has refused to comment on any decisions taken on the field.









