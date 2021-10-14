'Elderly in regional aged care can contract COVID': NSW nurses say 80 per cent vaccination is not enough

Parminder Kular, a regional aged care nurse, believes the New South Wales government should have removed the first sets of restrictions after achieving the 90 per cent full vaccination target.





New South Wales Nurses and Midwives' Association asks the state government to fill vacant places

Our existing nurses have burnt out and our mental health is suffering: Aged care nurse Parminder Kular

Nursing and midwifery workforce increased 23 per cent between 2012 and 2021: NSW Health

"Our biggest worry is that elderly in regional aged care facilities can still contract COVID as we haven't reached the 90 per cent herd immunity levels," Ms Kular told SBS Hindi.





"Though the vaccination rate is going up, we haven't reached the level where we want to go. Initially, people didn't want to take the AstraZeneca vaccine and we didn't have enough doses of the Pfizer vaccine.





"It (Pfizer) reached here a bit late. The Pfizer clinics are now administering the vaccine to the general public here," Ms Kular added.











On 11 October, the New South Wales government lifted the lockdown after the state reached 70 per cent double vaccination target. The government intends to remove more restrictions once the state gets to the 80 per cent double vaccination target on 25 October. However, it is unlikely that the state government would allow regional travel before November.





Ms Kular said the 80 per cent vaccination rate is not enough.





"We have heard about the requirements of a third booster dose. We may need the third booster dose by the time we have more openings," she said.





Ms Kular said hospitals and aged care facilities need more nurses as the current health staff is overworked.





"We have fewer resources and a small hospital in our regional town. We have only two ventilators for a population of 8,000. We need more resources and nurses. Our existing nurses have burnt out, and our mental health is suffering," Ms Kular said.





On 11 October, the New South Wales government lifted the lockdown after the state reached the 70 per cent double vaccination target Source: AAP Image





​​​​​NSWNMA General Secretary Brett Holmes said pandemic fatigue has compounded staff shortages.





"We hear there are 163 full-time equivalent vacancies in Northern NSW, with most in critical care, emergency, or medical and surgical departments," Mr Holmes said.





"Our members at Lismore, Tweed, Grafton and the surrounding regions are all anxious about what lies ahead, given they have a very limited casual or agency pool to draw from.





"This is taking a toll on the remaining nursing staff, who often feel compelled to keep accepting overtime requests," Mr Holmes added.











NSW Health said there are 'more nurses and midwives in state hospitals than at any other time in history.' It said the nursing and midwifery workforce increased 23 per cent between 2012 and 2021.





"Since the start of the pandemic, NSW Health has engaged in forward planning with clinicians to ensure our hospitals have the capacity to care for COVID-19 patients who need to be hospitalised, including workforce surges if required," NSW Health told SBS Hindi in an email response.





"Modelling indicated that the demand on hospitals would be at its highest in October. The demand on hospitals, including intensive care, is currently tracking significantly lower than the modelling initially indicated, primarily because vaccination rates increased more quickly than estimated as part of the modelling," it said.











NSW Health said they are vigilant as the state continues to open up.





About 91.1 per cent residents aged 16 and over have taken their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 76.5 per cent are fully vaccinated as of 11.59 pm 12 October 2021.





Ms Kular admitted that the NSW government has contingency plans in case of an outbreak in the region.





"They have reassured us that in case of an outbreak, they will send help from the defence forces and provide resources," she said.





Ms Kular said the government should incentivise nurses with a pay rise or accommodation to work in regional towns.





