Experts demand quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated international students

Students walk around the University of New South Wales campus in Sydney, Australia,

Students walk around the University of New South Wales campus in Sydney, Australia. (file) Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Mark Baker

Published 5 November 2021 at 1:52pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:26pm
By Arianna Lucente, Sofija Petrovic, Richelle Harrison Plesse
Presented by Sahil Makkar
International students are hopeful of returning to Australia before the start of the new academic year in 2022. This follows Australia's recognition of two additional vaccines - India's Covaxin and China's Sinopharm - for travel purposes. Andrew McKellar, Chief Executive of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, says fully vaccinated students should be allowed quarantine-free travel. He says it could be restrictive and expensive for international students to undergo quarantine upon arrival.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.

