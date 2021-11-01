SBS Hindi

Melbourne chef bags 'Citizen of the Year Award' for feeding homeless in pandemic

Daman Shrivastav with his daughter Diya. Source: Supplied by Daman Shrivastav

Published 1 November 2021 at 4:28pm, updated 1 November 2021 at 6:34pm
Presented by Natasha Kaul
Chef Daman Shrivastav provided free food to homeless and international students during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city of Whittlesea (a local government area in northern Melbourne) awarded him the Citizen of the Year Award for his work on 28 October. Mr Shrivastav ran the charity work with his nine-year-old daughter Diya.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.

Advertisement


