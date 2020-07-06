From making films with Bollywood directors to discussing movies, all you need to know about Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2020

Highlights IFFM to take place from Oct 31-Nov 7, 2020

Film Club and film making workshop with Bollywood directors to headline the festival this year

Festival to go virtual and in parts, hold on-ground events in COVID-Safe manner

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) team has announced that their 2020 edition will go ahead albeit a few months later, with dates rescheduled from August to October due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.





The festival will go virtual and has been shortened to one week, scheduled to start on October 31 till November 7, 2029.





Will there be film stars?





“IFFM 2020's program has been devised in line with public health guidance. We have divided it into two parts,” Festival Director Ms Bhowmick-Lange told SBS Hindi .





“We have designed the festival to take place online as well as some events on the ground with COVID-19 safety guidelines in place.





“The borders, it seems right now, are unlikely to open for international guests. If they do, we will do our best to bring in film stars,” Ms Bhowmick-Lange said.





Listen to the podcast:





Awards Night, Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2018. Source: Supplied





The festival this year is introducing an IFFM Film Club and an exclusive opportunity to do a masterclass in film-making with Bollywood film directors.

“This month, the festival is starting a new event, the IFFM Film Club, featuring some of the leading filmmakers in India discussing their work. It is like a book club, where the festival is asking participants to watch a classic film, and then they will have an opportunity to discuss the film at the virtual film club with the filmmaker,” Ms Bhowmick Lange says.





“This is an attempt for film lovers to stay ‘engaged, entertained and educated’ while at home in these unprecedented times.





"We already have a strong lineup of filmmakers from various parts of India. Well-known film journalist Rajeev Masand will moderate the session as he opens the film and its maker to a world of questions from curious fans," she said.





IFFM hosted superstar Shah Rukh Khan as the main guest at the film festival in 2019. Source: Supplied





"During the festival week, we are retaining the Short Film Competition and the popular dance competition (to be held on October 31, pending easing of restrictions) but the much anticipated IFFM Awards Gala will be postponed till 2021.





“One of the most unique things we are introducing this year is where film enthusiasts in Australia will make short films with India’s leading film directors."





The four film makers are Kabir Khan (Kabul Express, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiger Zinda Hai, 83), Rima Das (Bulbul Can Sing, Village Rockstars), Onir (My Brother Nikhil, I am) and Imtiaz Ali (Jab We Met, Rockstar, Jab Harry Met Sejal).





“They will work with selected Victorian filmmaking teams to mentor and then shoot short films on the themes of Race, Disability, Sexuality and Gender. The shorts will be compiled into one film titled ‘My Melbourne’ which will premiere at IFFM 2021 before travelling on the international film circuit,” Ms Bhowmick-Lange said.





"The Festival is now inviting authentic migrant experience story ideas. Each of the four selected teams will be assigned a budget to create an original script, striving for creativity, originality and pure storytelling.





"Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das and Onir will workshop and develop the selected stories and oversee pre-production with the teams via zoom.





"Should travel restrictions be lifted, the four filmmakers will travel to Melbourne to shoot the films," Ms Bhowmick said.





Victoria’s Minister for Creative Industries, Martin Foley, said, "Social distancing doesn’t mean social disconnection and through the screen, we can continue to be inspired by stories and perspectives from across the globe.





"I applaud the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne team for its commitment to continuing to bring the IFFM spirit to film lovers and for pivoting to a new model for 2020 in response to these challenging times,” he said.





In its previous editions, the festival has hosted masterclasses with acclaimed filmmakers including Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar, Rima Das, Zoya Akhtar, Onir, Kabir Khan among others.





Last year, IFFM hosted superstar Shah Rukh Khan as the main guest at the film festival.





