Funding gap to address climate change damages

Published 7 June 2022 at 3:29pm, updated 7 June 2022 at 3:52pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Oxfam, a leading international charity, is urging developed countries to create a multi-billion dollar special fund to combat climate change's effects on the most vulnerable. Its report "Footing the Bill", featuring interviews with those hardest hit by the results of climate change, has found average annual extreme weather-related humanitarian funding appeals have risen to almost $21 billion.
Listen to the podcast in Hindi and English by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.