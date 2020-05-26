SBS Hindi

Government refuses to expand JobKeeper scheme

SBS Hindi

JobSeeker

People are seen in a long queue outside a Centrelink office in Brisbane, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 May 2020 at 4:38pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:13pm
By Pablo Vinales, Jennifer Luu
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

The Treasury is reiterating its decision not to make changes to JobKeeper, as the government considers providing more support to struggling industries.

Published 26 May 2020 at 4:38pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:13pm
By Pablo Vinales, Jennifer Luu
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Job Keeper program will not be expanded
  • Scheme does not include up to a million casual workers and some university and migrant workers
  • Tourism sector as a potential recipient for further assistance
Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has defended his department's sixty billion dollar error that overestimated the cost of the JobKeeper program by almost double.

Mr. Frydenberg says it is good news for Australian taxpayers.

"This was done at the height of the global pandemic here in Australia. We saw the number of cases increasing by more than 20 per cent a day in the lead-up to the JobKeeper announcement. As you know, we've had great success in flattening the curve, reducing the number of cases here, and starting to ease restrictions. That health miracle has had a real economic benefit with fewer people being on the JobKeeper payment than initially thought."

The wage subsidy program has been revealed to cost 70 billion dollars instead of 130 billion and covers 3.5 million workers rather than six million. 

He is flagging the tourism sector as a potential recipient for further assistance when the program is reviewed in June.

READ MORE

'Entitled to paid leave': Landmark court ruling for casual workers



People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus



Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANTHONY ALBANESE GEELONG VISIT

SBS Hindi News 07 January 2023: Albanese defends AUKUS ties despite US warning

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts