Health Minister questioned over Australia's missed Covid-19 vaccination targets

Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt speaks during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Published 31 May 2021 at 7:07pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt faced tough questions over the low vaccination rate in the country from media and opposition as the number of Covid-19 cases rises in Victoria.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. 

