SBS Hindi
Health Minister questioned over Australia's missed Covid-19 vaccination targets
Published 31 May 2021 at 7:07pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt faced tough questions over the low vaccination rate in the country from media and opposition as the number of Covid-19 cases rises in Victoria.
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.