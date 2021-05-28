More countries join US call for answers on COVID-19 origins as India continues to battle with record cases

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden ordered his country's intelligence agencies to "redouble" their efforts to find the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic in 90 days.
President Biden also appealed to China to fully participate in an international investigation.
China, however, has hit back, saying the US was trying to make them a 'scapegoat'.
India continues to record the highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases around the world, with its overall total now at 27.37 million.
