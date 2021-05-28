SBS Hindi

More countries join US call for answers on COVID-19 origins as India continues to battle with record cases

A worker directs members of the WHO team upon their arrival in Wuhan, January 14, 2021

A worker directs members of the WHO team upon their arrival in Wuhan, January 14, 2021 Source: AAP

Published 28 May 2021 at 4:38pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has backed the United States' push for a renewed investigation into the origins of coronavirus.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden ordered his country's intelligence agencies to "redouble" their efforts to find the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic in 90 days.

President Biden also appealed to China to fully participate in an international investigation.

China, however, has hit back, saying the US was trying to make them a 'scapegoat'.

India continues to record the highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases around the world, with its overall total now at 27.37 million.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. 

