Here are 50 new ways to permanent residency in Western Australia

In its second year, Western Australia’s Kalgoorlie Goldfields Designated Area Migration Agreement (DAMA) has been expanded to cover 50 more in-demand occupations and three new shires.





These occupations can provide a pathway to permanent residency for Goldfields DAMA visa holders.





Highlights:

Over 50 new occupations have been added to Kalgoorlie Goldfields DAMA

Age limit of 49 for Skill Level 2-4 at the time of permanent residency nomination remains

Goldfields DAMA has added occupations not included in ANZSCO

Listen to the podcast to know more about these changes:

From 2021, the Shires of Dundas, Esperance and Ravensthorpe have also joined the program.





Melbourne-based Migration advisor Chaman Preet says that many states and territories have negotiated agreements with the Commonwealth government to address labour shortages being experienced by local businesses.





“These are labour agreements negotiated between the Department of Home Affairs and individual states and territories,” explains Ms Preet.





How does DAMA work? Click here to know more.

Till last year, the Kalgoorlie Goldfields DAMA program had 72 eligible occupations for sponsorship. This number has increased to around 122 in 2021.





The age limit of 49 years for Skill Level 2 to 4 at the time of permanent residency nomination remains. The age limit of 54 years (cannot have turned 55) for Skill Level 1 at the time of permanent residency nomination also remains.





A general view of the The Exchange Hotel, which is known for its scantily-clad barmaids known as skimpies, in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. Source: AAP Image/Rebecca Le May





Within this DAMA program, the following Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold (TSMIT) concessions are available for these occupations:





· Aged or Disabled Carer





· Agricultural and Horticultural Mobile Plant Operator





· Slaughterer





· Shearer





· Personal Care Assistant





· Nursing Support Worker





· Meat Boner and Slicer





· Family Day Care Educator





· Child Care Worker





· Beef Cattle Farmer





Ms Preet says the new occupations added to the Kalgoorlie Goldfields DAMA program are not included in the Australia and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupation (ANZSCO).











“Occupations like Sound and Light Technician, Rope Access Technician, Asphalt Technician and Process Technician are not there in ANZSCO. But the Goldfields DAMA Program includes them,” she elaborates.





This provides the applicants more occupations to choose from which are not available in the occupation lists of other states and territories.





The City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder and the Australian Government had reached a five-year agreement on the Goldfields DAMA, which was approved by then Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs David Coleman in March 2019.





Disclaimer: Information contained in this segment is general in nature. For information relevant to your situation, consult a registered migration agent.





