The state has added engineering occupations to its list for the Skilled Nominated (Permanent) visa (subclass 190)





New South Wales has added ten new occupations to its Skilled Occupation List.

Newly added occupations are only for Skilled Visa subclass 190.

The list has a total of 40 occupations now.

The new occupations are:

233211 Civil Engineer





233212 Geotechnical Engineer





233214 Structural Engineer





233215 Transport Engineer





233511 Industrial Engineer





233512 Mechanical Engineer





233513 Production or Plant Engineer





312211 Civil Engineering Draftsperson





312212 Civil Engineering Technician





312999 Building and Engineering Technicians





Melbourne-based migration agent Rohit Mohan says this is a piece of good news for those who hope to take the permanent residency route via Subclass 190.





“Earlier they had not included engineering occupations in their list. Most of the occupations were from medical and IT field. Now they have added the engineering occupations too, which is excellent news for all those applicants who prefer this pathway over regional visa which is temporary,” said Mr Mohan of Lakshya Migration.





Find out more about the NSW Visa program and new occupations, listen to this podcast:

LISTEN TO Visa: NSW adds 10 occupations to the Skilled Occupation List SBS Hindi 16/02/2021 06:01 Play







New South Wales so far not organised any invitation round this year. The state had announced in December last year that an invitation round would be organised in February.





“We are hoping for an invitation round shortly as they have not used any of there places allocation and there is not much time left in the current financial year. So applicants who meet the eligibility criteria should lodge their Expression of Interest,” advises Mr Mohan.





Here is the complete list of occupations:

133211 - Engineering Manager





134211 - Medical Administrator





134212 - Nursing Clinical Director





134214 - Welfare Centre Manager





233211 - Civil Engineer





233212 - Geotechnical Engineer





233214 - Structural Engineer





233215 - Transport Engineer





233511 - Industrial Engineer





233512 - Mechanical Engineer





233513 - Production or Plant Engineer





233911 - Aeronautical Engineer





233913 - Biomedical Engineer





233916 - Naval Architect





233999 - Engineering Professionals nec





254411 - Nurse Practitioner





254412 - Registered Nurse (Aged Care)





254413 - Registered Nurse (Child and Family Health)





254414 - Registered Nurse (Community Health)





254415 - Registered Nurse (Critical Care and Emergency)





254417 - Registered Nurse (Disability and Rehabilitation)





254418 - Registered Nurse (Medical)





254421 - Registered Nurse (Medical Practice)





254422 - Registered Nurse (Mental Health)





254423 - Registered Nurse (Perioperative)





254424 - Registered Nurse (Surgical)





254425 - Registered Nurse (Paediatric)





254499 - Registered Nurses nec





261111 - ICT business Analyst





261112 - Systems Analyst





261311 - Analyst Programmer





261312 - Developer Programmer





261313 - Software Engineer





262112 - ICT Security Specialist





263111 - Computer Network and Systems Engineer





312211 - Civil Engineering Draftsperson





312212 - Civil Engineering Technician





312311 - Electrical Engineering Draftsperson





312312 - Electrical Engineering Technician





312999 - Building and Engineering Technicians nec





Disclaimer: We’d like to point out that the information contained in this segment is general and is not specific advice. If you would like accurate information relevant to your situation, you should ask a registered migration agent.





