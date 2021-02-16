Visa: NSW adds 10 occupations to the Skilled Occupation List

The state has added engineering occupations to its list for the Skilled Nominated (Permanent) visa (subclass 190)
Highlights:
- New South Wales has added ten new occupations to its Skilled Occupation List.
- Newly added occupations are only for Skilled Visa subclass 190.
- The list has a total of 40 occupations now.
The new occupations are:
Occupation Code/Occupation Name
233211 Civil Engineer
233212 Geotechnical Engineer
233214 Structural Engineer
233215 Transport Engineer
233511 Industrial Engineer
233512 Mechanical Engineer
233513 Production or Plant Engineer
312211 Civil Engineering Draftsperson
312212 Civil Engineering Technician
312999 Building and Engineering Technicians
Melbourne-based migration agent Rohit Mohan says this is a piece of good news for those who hope to take the permanent residency route via Subclass 190.
“Earlier they had not included engineering occupations in their list. Most of the occupations were from medical and IT field. Now they have added the engineering occupations too, which is excellent news for all those applicants who prefer this pathway over regional visa which is temporary,” said Mr Mohan of Lakshya Migration.
New South Wales so far not organised any invitation round this year. The state had announced in December last year that an invitation round would be organised in February.
“We are hoping for an invitation round shortly as they have not used any of there places allocation and there is not much time left in the current financial year. So applicants who meet the eligibility criteria should lodge their Expression of Interest,” advises Mr Mohan.
Here is the complete list of occupations:
- 133211 - Engineering Manager
- 134211 - Medical Administrator
- 134212 - Nursing Clinical Director
- 134214 - Welfare Centre Manager
- 233911 - Aeronautical Engineer
- 233913 - Biomedical Engineer
- 233916 - Naval Architect
- 233999 - Engineering Professionals nec
- 254411 - Nurse Practitioner
- 254412 - Registered Nurse (Aged Care)
- 254413 - Registered Nurse (Child and Family Health)
- 254414 - Registered Nurse (Community Health)
- 254415 - Registered Nurse (Critical Care and Emergency)
- 254417 - Registered Nurse (Disability and Rehabilitation)
- 254418 - Registered Nurse (Medical)
- 254421 - Registered Nurse (Medical Practice)
- 254422 - Registered Nurse (Mental Health)
- 254423 - Registered Nurse (Perioperative)
- 254424 - Registered Nurse (Surgical)
- 254425 - Registered Nurse (Paediatric)
- 254499 - Registered Nurses nec
- 261111 - ICT business Analyst
- 261112 - Systems Analyst
- 261311 - Analyst Programmer
- 261312 - Developer Programmer
- 261313 - Software Engineer
- 262112 - ICT Security Specialist
- 263111 - Computer Network and Systems Engineer
- 312311 - Electrical Engineering Draftsperson
- 312312 - Electrical Engineering Technician
Disclaimer: We’d like to point out that the information contained in this segment is general and is not specific advice. If you would like accurate information relevant to your situation, you should ask a registered migration agent.