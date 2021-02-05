South Australia updates skills list and offers new pathway for small businesses

South Australia’s skilled independent visa program for subclass 190 and subclass 491 re-opens from 8 February 2021.





Highlights:

South Australia has published an updated skills list.

The updated skills list includes occupations like Accountant too.

South Australia has also opened a Talent and Innovators program.

SA Immigration has published an updated skills list which includes occupations such as accountant too.





Migration agent Chaman Preet says it’s a bit of relief to see occupations like accountants on the new list published by SA.





“Visa hopefuls for these occupations had nearly lost hope in the last one year.





“The pathway is very attractive and also open through the Talent and Innovators program. There are Waivers and exemptions available for long-term residents and applicants living and working in outer regional South Australia,” explains Ms Chaman Preet of Migration and Education Experts adding that it is very important for visa hopefuls in these categories to find a job in their own field and work consistently to obtain state nomination successfully.





Eligibility for Accountants

According to Migration SA applicants currently working in their nominated or closely related occupation for the last 24 months in Greater Adelaide or the previous 12 months in outer regional South Australia are eligible to apply for the Skilled Independent Visa Subclass 190.





To be eligible for Skilled Independent Visa Subclass 491, the applicants should be currently working in their nominated or closely related occupation for the last 12 months in South Australia.





Occupations with the same Skills Assessing Authority are closely related to occupations.





Eligibility criteria for all the occupations and the occupation list can be checked at Migration SA website





Talent and Innovators program

SA has also opened a Talent and Innovators program, which “provides opportunities and pathways for highly skilled migrants who can contribute to South Australia’s critical priority sectors.”





Who can apply and how for this prog? Listen to this podcast:







Chaman Preet says this program is exciting as it offers a new pathway to small business owners living in South Australia for 24 months or over.





According to Migration SA, the Talent and Innovators program allows the state to nominate applicants under one of the following four streams.





Employment stream : For highly skilled migrants who are working for South Australian businesses

Startup and small business stream : For entrepreneurial skilled migrants who have started their own business in South Australia

High performing graduate stream : For high performing graduates who have completed their qualification at a South Australian higher education institution

Independent talent stream : For high calibre applicants seeking state nomination

“All occupations eligible for migration through state-nomination are available through the Talent and Innovators program. Successful applicants will demonstrate how they bring new ideas, skills and innovation to South Australia and can create local jobs,” says Migration SA on its website.





The Talent and Innovators program is currently unavailable to applicants applying from offshore and other Australian states and territories but “cases may be considered in exceptional circumstances,” Migration SA states.





Disclaimer: We’d like to point out that the information contained in this segment is general and is not specific advice. If you would like accurate information relevant to your situation, you should ask a registered migration agent.





