Queensland re-opens its 491 and 190 Skilled Visa programs

“The BSMQ Skilled program is now open from 01 February – 07 February 2021. The next skilled opening after this week will be in April 2021,” Business and Skilled Migration Queensland (BSMQ) has said in a statement published on its website.





Highlights:

BSMQ Skilled program is now open.

The program will remain open until 7 February 2021.

Only onshore applicants working in Queensland will be considered.

Business and Skilled Migration Queensland (BSMQ) says only onshore applicants working in Queensland will be considered and applicants will have to submit a new EOI if they meet the criteria and occupation/sector requirements.





What are the changes and who can apply, listen to this podcast:

Brisbane-based migration agent Suman Dua says it's a piece of good news.





"Many applicants were waiting for the state to open its program. It was supposed to open on 25 January, but they postponed it at the last moment.





“Though they have removed the waivers that students used to get for studying in Queensland,” explained Ms Dua.





Requirements

According to the BSMQ, applicants with 65 points and above can apply for the Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) Subclass 491 visa. Although there is no specific skills list, applicants must meet one of the critical skills or sectors as listed.





This Subclass is open to COVID critical skill or sectors as outlined by the Department of Home Affairs in:





Air Ambulance, Critical Medical, Medical Technology,

Engineering, Critical Infrastructure, Supply Chain

Telecommunications, Film & Television Production,

Maritime Industry, Agricultural Technology Food Technology,

Mining, Emerging Technology, Financial Technology, and

Large Scale Manufacturing.

Suman Dua says only those applicants can apply for this visa who have been working for a minimum of 3 months in a regional location in Queensland and have a job offer for an additional 12 Months from your employer in your nominated occupation.











For the Skilled Nominated (Permanent) Subclass 190 visa, a minimum of 80 is required.





Subclass 190 visa is also open to the Department of Home Affairs Priority Skills Migration Occupation List (18 occupations in total).





“Applicants must also have been working for 6 months and have a job offer for an additional 12 months from your employer in a nominated occupation,” says Ms Dua.





Disclaimer: We’d like to point out that the information contained in this segment is general and is not specific advice. If you would like accurate information relevant to your situation, you should ask a registered migration agent.





