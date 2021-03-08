'Visas granted this year may be lowest in 20 years', says expert as Home Affairs announces January invitation round

Australia invited 363 applicants in various visa categories in the first invitation round of 2021.





The Department of Home Affairs has announced the results of the invitation round held on 21 January

Two hundred invitations were sent for the Skilled Independent Visa (Subclass 189), while 163 applicants were invited in the Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) visa (subclass 491) – Family Sponsored stream.





The Department of Home Affairs (DoHA) says SkillSelect first allocates available places to Skilled – Independent visas (subclass 189), and thereafter the remaining to Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) visa (subclass 491) – Family-Sponsored.





“If all places are taken up by subclass 189 visas, then there will be no invitations issued for subclass 491 visas in these occupations,” states the department.





Invitations issued during 2020-21 program year Source: Department of Home Affairs





So far, DoHA has issued a total of 1,773 invitations in the financial year 2020-21.





The above figures do not include invitations issued for State, and Territory Government nominated visa subclasses.





'Smallest in over 20 years'

Immigration expert Abul Rizvi says Skilled independent visas granted in 2020-21 may be the smallest in over 20 years.





“In Jan 2021, DHA ran a small round of invitations for skilled independent SC 189 visa (only 200 invitations). First one since the small round in Oct 2020. Skilled independent visas granted in 2020-21 may be smallest in over 20 years, including onshore NZ citizens accessing this visa,” tweeted Mr Rizvi.





DoHA says the Australian Government is closely monitoring migration and visa settings to ensure they are consistent with public health measures and can respond effectively to the immediate and subsequent impacts of COVID-19.





“The 2020-21 Migration Program provides flexibility for the responsible Minister to adjust Skilled migration planning levels as circumstances require.





“Migration Program planning levels for the 2020-21 program year were set as a part of the Federal Budget process and took into account Australia’s economic and population outlook in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” a DoHA spokesperson had told SBS Hindi in an email in December.





'Contrary to the expectations'

Migration agent Rohit Mohan of Lakshya Migration Melbourne says contrary to the expectations, a low number of invitations were issued for both Subclass 189 and Subclass 491 (Family Sponsored).





"The January invitation round was held after three months and only 200 invitations were issued for Subclass 189 and 163 invitations for Subclass 491 (Family Sponsored).





"In comparison, 1,000 invitations were issued Subclass 189 and 500 invitations were issued for Subclass 491 (Family Sponsored) last year in January 2020 even though invitation rounds were held monthly during that time," Mr Mohan told SBS Hindi.





Source: SBS





He says for non pro-rata occupations, invitations at 65 points were seen as well for both Subclass 189 and Subclass 491 (Family Sponsored).





"For pro-rata occupations, invitations were issued only for Other Engineering Professionals with 95 points for Subclass 189 and 70 points for Subclass 491 (Family Sponsored)," said Mr Mohan.





Only 1,190 invitations have been issued for Subclass 189 and 583 invitations Subclass 491 (Family Sponsored).





The numbers are comparatively high for Nominations by State and Territory Governments under subclass 190, which stands at 2,648 invitations issued to date.





