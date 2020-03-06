‘I was doing my duty’: Indian bus driver brings lost child home

Highlights The boy was returning from school when he took the wrong bus

In two years since Mr Gill has been driving a bus in Canberra, this particular day in January turned out to be one Mr Gill will remember for a long time.





“It was getting dark and I had just a few minutes left on my shift when my last passenger, a young boy walked to the front of the bus and said he had boarded the wrong bus,” Mr Gill told SBS Hindi .





“I asked him a few questions and figured he knew his home address.





“So I called my team at Transport Canberra and asked if I could go drive this boy home.





“I got a green signal and I went and dropped the boy home,” he says.





On the other side of the town, the boy’s family heaved a sigh of relief who were frantically looking for their child.





The family had searched the school, asked around and were about to call the police when a big bus arrived in front of their house and its only passenger, their boy, got out and ran into their arms.





The boy’s father explained that their son had decided to catch the bus home but had boarded a wrong bus at the interchange.





“I figured that because my bus route number was very similar to what the little boy’s bus home number was,” Mr Gill said.





The worried parents were thankful to Mr Gill.





“It was nice to see that they were happy that their kid was safe. The parents were so glad and thankful,” Mr Gill said.





“I have two kids myself and I understand what it means to be a parent and not being able to find your child.”





Mr Gill has received accolades for bringing the child home safe but he says he was just doing his job.





“It is my duty and I was doing my duty,” he said.





Mr Gill moved to Australia in 2006 and lives in Canberra with his family. He has been a bus driver with Transport Canberra for two years now.





