India report: Al-Qaeda threatens suicide attacks in India over remarks about Prophet

India will never accept any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo on borders, says Indian External Affairs Minister

Al-Qaeda threatens suicide attacks in India after controversial remarks about the Prophet

Prophet Muhammad remarks row: Maharashtra (western Indian) police summons politician Nupur Sharma on 22 June

World Bank cuts India's economic growth forecast to 7.5 per cent for the financial year 2022-23

