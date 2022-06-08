India report: Al-Qaeda threatens suicide attacks in India over remarks about Prophet

- India will never accept any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo on borders, says Indian External Affairs Minister
- Al-Qaeda threatens suicide attacks in India after controversial remarks about the Prophet
- Prophet Muhammad remarks row: Maharashtra (western Indian) police summons politician Nupur Sharma on 22 June
- World Bank cuts India's economic growth forecast to 7.5 per cent for the financial year 2022-23
Advertisement
Listen to the podcast in Hindi and English by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.