India report: Al-Qaeda threatens suicide attacks in India over remarks about Prophet

Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr S. Jaishankar

Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr S. Jaishankar has made a statement about India-China border issues Source: AAP Image/Pool, Darrian Traynor

Published 8 June 2022 at 3:28pm
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report in India. 08/06/2022

  • India will never accept any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo on borders, says Indian External Affairs Minister
  • Al-Qaeda threatens suicide attacks in India after controversial remarks about the Prophet
  • Prophet Muhammad remarks row: Maharashtra (western Indian) police summons politician Nupur Sharma on 22 June
  • World Bank cuts India's economic growth forecast to 7.5 per cent for the financial year 2022-23
Listen to the podcast in Hindi and English by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

