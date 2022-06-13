India report: India pushes for resolution on public stockholding at WTO ministerial meeting

India pushes for a resolution on public stockholding and rights of developing countries at the WTO meeting

Several political parties jointly appeal to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break the silence and intervene as violence engulfs several states

India's main opposition Congress party moves into agitation mode after the Enforcement Directorate summons senior leader Rahul Gandhi over alleged irregularities in the National Herald case

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.





Advertisement

Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter .





















