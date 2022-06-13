SBS Hindi

India report: India pushes for resolution on public stockholding at WTO ministerial meeting

Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Source: Hindustan Times/Sipa USA

Published 13 June 2022 at 3:47pm
By SBS Hindi
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report from India. 13/06/2022

  • India pushes for a resolution on public stockholding and rights of developing countries at the WTO meeting
  • Several political parties jointly appeal to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break the silence and intervene as violence engulfs several states
  • India's main opposition Congress party moves into agitation mode after the Enforcement Directorate summons senior leader Rahul Gandhi over alleged irregularities in the National Herald case 
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

