Indian Home Minister Amit Shah promises to withdraw the controversial law Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from the northeast state of Assam

Indian government is working on fast-tracking drone usage

Rahul Gandhi criticises Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he created "two Indias"

Cyclone Asani: Widespread rainfall likely as storm skirts Andhra Pradesh coast today

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.





